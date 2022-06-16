Top performing NFL players sign record-breaking, multi-year contracts with teams |

NFL players have been featured among the top paid athletes for decades but the current season contract amounts have been breaking all the past records. Sports fans love the game and the top performing talent in the game, rakes in the highest amount from NFL teams. Team managers are well aware of the value of these players and they won’t worry about money when it comes to picking the best in the game.

Quarterbacks lead the list of highest paid NFL athletes

As per the latest report published by Arizona Republic, 34 NFL players earn more than $20 million a season in average annual salary. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) and Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) are among top earning NFL players. Interestingly, all of them are quarterbacks. Among the 34 highest paid NFL athletes, 14 are quarterbacks.

40-Yard Times at NFL Combine

Sports fans compare 40-yard time as an important factor for player performance in the game. NFL started electronically measuring 40-yard times in year 1999. John Ross registered the fastest 40-yard dash time in year 2017 at 4.22 seconds. In year 2022, Kalon Barnes has managed to reach 4.23 seconds and he was just one second shy of grabbing the top spot in the rankings. Tariq Woolen also recorded impressive 4.26 seconds this year.

Performance for current season

As per Sports Illustrated magazine, Kansas City Chiefs ranks as the top performing team in NFL current season, followed by Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. Among the top ten teams, SI features Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, LA Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos.

Top NFL Players

Sports fans will agree that Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) is in his top form and he continues to rule the rankings. While rankings keep on changing, there are certain promising players that have been performing well consistently. Quarterbacks rank among the most followed players and the list includes Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford and Matt Ryan.

NFL Running Back Rankings feature top performing athletes Jonathan Taylor, Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook. NFL fans will be looking forward to performance of their favorite NFL stars in the upcoming season.

Top Earners for 2022 Season

With his latest three-year contract, Aaron Rodgers has become the highest-paid NFL player in 2022. Last year, Patrick Mahomes was the highest paid NFL player. Rodgers has signed three year contract for $150.8 million which makes his yearly average at $50.3 million, the highest yearly amount any NFL player has received so far. Deshaun Watson has signed impressive $230 million, five year contract with Cleveland Browns. Mahomes has $450 million, 10 year contract with Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo Bills has signed six year contract with Josh Allen for $258 million (average $43 million per year).

While money part isn’t the only thing that sports fans track, it does bring spotlight on the players that have signed high-paying contracts with teams. We will see how these top paid athletes perform in the upcoming season.