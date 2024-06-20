'Took A Lot Of Balls To Get To His 100': Mohammad Hafeez Accuses Virat Kohli Of Being Selfish In 2023 WC Game vs South Africa; Video

Mohammad Hafeez and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ex-Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has shockingly referred to Virat Kohli as 'selfish' for his knock against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup game in Kolkata. The 43-year-old claimed that the former Indian captain didn't play the big shots deliberately to reach the milestone hundred on offer that day.

On a spinning surface in Kolkata, the 35-year-old played an anchor role and batted throughout the innings to take India to 326/5 in 50 overs. Kohli finished unbeaten on 101 off 121 deliveries, but it took him 119 to reach three-figures, doing so in the penultimate over of the innings and what proved to be a record-equalling 49th century. India, nevertheless, won by a whopping 243 runs by skittling the Proteas out for 83.

Speaking on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast, Hafeez remarked that it is unacceptable for any batter to not even try hitting a big shot when on 90. He elaborated:

"No matter who is batting, your intention and way of playing should always be towards winning the game. But if someone is stopping himself not to play big shots in the 90s, I will never take it. After 95, if someone is taking five balls to get to his hundred and not thinking of hitting off those 3 or 4 balls, and if the intention gets changed after scoring a 100, why can't I play the same shot on 95? So in that game (South Africa), Virat took a lot of balls to get to his 100 and he was not playing big shots."

Virat Kohli finished as the top run-getter of 2023 World Cup:

Meanwhile, the Delhi-born cricketer finished as the highest run-getter of the tournament, amassing 765 runs with 3 centuries, including one in the semi-final against New Zealand. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of 673 runs that he had accumulated in the 2003 edition.

He also made a half-century on a tricky surface in the final against Australia in Ahmedabad, but the tourists won their 6th title by chasing 241 with 6 wickets to spare.