'Too Much Money Comes Arrogance': Kapil Dev Echoes Gavaskar's Remarks On Current Indian Team

Over the years, Indian cricket has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from underdogs in the 1970s to a formidable force in the sport. This progress has been propelled, in part, by the financial prowess of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), allowing them to host the world's most expensive cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Consequently, players have also reaped the benefits, with substantial earnings coming from lucrative central contracts, IPL deals, and high-value brand endorsements. For Indian cricketers, there are now diverse avenues to bolster their income. Nevertheless, Kapil Dev, the captain who led India to victory in the 1983 World Cup, believes that there is always room for further improvement despite the wealth and success the game has brought to the country.

"Differences come out, the good (thing) about these players...is that they are very confident. Negative point is they think they know everything. I don't know how to put it better than that. But they are confident, but they think 'you don't have to ask anybody'. What we believe is an experienced person can help you," Kapil Dev said on The Week.

"Sometimes too much money comes, arrogance comes. These cricketers think they know everything. That's the difference. I would say there are so many cricketers who need help. When Sunil Gavaskar is there, why can't you talk? Where is the ego? There is no ego as such. They feel 'we are good enough'. Maybe they are good enough, but extra help from somebody who has seen 50 seasons of cricket, he knows things. Listening sometimes can change your thought."

Sunil Gavaskar, a revered figure in Indian cricket and former captain of the national team, revealed that current Indian cricketers seldom seek his advice. Despite his status as one of the most respected names in the sport, it seems that the current generation of players has not actively approached him for guidance or counsel.

"No, no one has come. Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman regularly came to me. And they would approach me with a specific problem and you could tell them something which you had observed. I don't have an ego about this, I could go and talk to them but since there are two coaches - Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathore - so sometimes you hold back since you don't want to confuse them with too much information," Gavaskar recently told The Indian Express.

