Too late to play for Real Madrid, says Lewandowski

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has ruled out playing for Real Madrid in the future. The Pole has been connected to Los Blancos for years. It was believed that in July 2018 he hired Pini Zahavi as his agent to make a transfer to Real.

However, the Bavarians didn't want to let him go and Lewandowski extended a contract at Bayern until June 2023 before the 2019/2020 season, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It's too late for me to play in Real Madrid. I'm 31. I will be playing for a few years and I'm focused on winning the trophies for Bayern. Five years ago something was up between me and Real, but now I'm happy in Munich. I play for one of the greatest clubs in Europe, so there is no need for me to change the team. Here I have everything I need," Lewandowski was quoted as saying by the Spanish "El Chiringuito"

On Monday, the Polish captain was present on Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris. The striker took eighth place while Barcelona forward Lionel Messi took home the trophy for the best player for a record sixth time.

"I didn't expect to be higher, so I'm not disappointed. I'm happy that I'm among the best players in the world. It's good to meet them in another atmosphere than on the pitch. I have a distance to the individual awards," claimed the skipper of Poland national team in the interview for TVP.

Lewandowski is in top form as he has scored 27 goals in 21 games so far. "My good shape will pay off in 2020. At Bayern I can achieve even more. I would like also to do something with the national team at UEFA Euro 2020. I have big ambitions", added the forward.