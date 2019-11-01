Too late to do anything: Ganguly says "Kotla T20I will go ahead despite pollution"

Newly elected BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has given a yes to Delhi T20 despite the pollution issues in the nation’s capital city. Team India starts their campaign with Bangladesh with the T20I series beginning on November 3 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Just after the festival season the air quality in Delhi became a major concern, as according to according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) the air quality index exceeds to 400, it means it will be harmful for the ones with existing respiratory illnesses.

There were speculations for the change of venue for the first T20I game, but after Ganguly’s statement it remains clear that the schedule remains unchanged.

However, Ganguly did mentioned it’s now too late to make a shift from Kotla (now Arun Jaitley Stadium) and also briefed that in future scheduling of matches in northern part of India should be prepared very well. “In the future, when we schedule, especially in the northern part of India during the winter, we will have to be a little bit more practical,” Ganguly told reporters at Eden Gardens.

He also added why shifting the match becomes hazardous as fans already book their tickets. “It’s too late to do anything, because a lot of preparations go into matches tickets, crowds everything… So it’s not possible to cancel things at the last minute. Fingers crossed,” the BCCI president said. “I hope the match gets through. I spoke to the DDCA and they are confident to get through it. I know post-Diwali it’s a bit tough in the North. As I said, fingers crossed. It’s too late to change. I hope everything goes fine.”