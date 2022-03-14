e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 01:29 PM IST

Tom Brady does a U-Turn: Greatest NFL quarterback shocks the world by coming out of retirement for 23rd season

FPJ Web Desk
Tom Brady | Photo: AFP

Tom Brady has done a U-Turn on his decision to retire and will be returning for his 23rd National Football League (NFL) season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The greatest quarterback in the history of his sport announced his decision to return on his personal social media accounts.

The future Hall-of-Famer tops the all-time lists for passing yards and passing touchdowns in the history of the game.

Tom Brady led the Patriots dynasty to six Super Bowl wins, the most by any QB to date, before making the switch to Tampa Bay Buccaneers and adding another trophy to his resume in his first year with the team.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 01:29 PM IST