Tom Brady, 7-time Super Bowl champion, announces retirement after 22 NFL seasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is retiring, with the future Hall of Famer announcing his decision Tuesday on Instagram.

The 44-year-old’s decision to retire comes days after ESPN first reported he planned to hang up his cleats. While he strongly denied the rumors at the time, many around the NFL anticipated this decision.

A seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP, Brady steps away as the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 08:45 PM IST