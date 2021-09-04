Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal wins gold medal, Singhraj wins silver in men's P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 event; watch video

India's Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana on Saturday won two medals for India in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Shooter Manish Narwal clinched India's third gold at the ongoing Paralympics while compatriot Singhraj Adhana bagged the silver in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Manish created the Paralympic record as he amassed 218.2 points to clinch the yellow metal while Singhraj grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points.

Russian Olympic Committee's Sergey Malyshev took home the bronze with an effort of 196.8. Earlier in the qualifying round, Adhana progressed to the medal round in fourth place with a total of 536 while Narwal shot 533 to qualify at seventh at the Asaka Shooting Range.

Singhraj and Manish then stepped up when it mattered the most as both shooters held their nerves against the early charge of the Chinese pair in the elimination stage. Manish then dramatically dropped to the 4th position after the 18th shot. But in his 19th and 20th shot, the 19-year-old Indian aimed a sensational 10.8 and 10.5 to grab the first place from Singhraj.

With a fight against the compatriot for a first-place finish, Manish finished with an 8.4 and 9.1 meanwhile Singhraj aimed 8.5 and 9.4 in his last two shots.

The Indian duo reached the finals of the Tokyo Paralympics after a good show in the qualification event. Singhraj finished at the fourth position while Manish occupied the seventh spot.

The other Indian in the fray, Akash failed to make the final, finishing 27th in the qualifying round.

As the pistol is held with one hand only, athletes in SH1 category have an impairment affecting one arm and/or the legs, for example resulting from amputations or spinal cord injuries. P4 is a classification for the mixed 50m air pistol competition.

Some shooters compete in a seated position, while others take aim in a standing position as defined in the rules.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 09:44 AM IST