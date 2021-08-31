Tokyo Paralympics: IndiGo announces unlimited free tickets for gold medallists Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil for a period of one year

India’s leading carrier – IndiGo, today announced that it will offer unlimited free travel to the two ‘Gold Medallist’ Avani Lekhara & Sumit Antil for a period of one year. This comes in recognition of Avani Lekhara winning a gold medal in the women's 10m Air Rifle Standing event at the Tokyo Paralympics. Sumit Antil on the other hand won his gold medal in the men's javelin F64 event with a world record throw of 68.55 metres. This is valid on both domestic and international routes, starting September 1, 2021, until August 31, 2022.

Ronojoy Dutta, Whole-time Director & Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “All of us at IndiGo are extremely proud of you both- Avani & Sumit. You have demonstrated grit, courage, and resilience- we know it’s not been easy. You have made the country proud, and with all humility we would like to offer you both free flights on IndiGo for a year. Please make use of this travel award to travel extensively on our network, spreading your message of resilience and courage to young people across our nation. Congratulations, Avani & Sumit”.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 08:38 PM IST