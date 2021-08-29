Tokyo Paralympics: Discus Throw F52 Final event result put on hold due to classification review

Tokyo Paralympics 2020's Discus Throw F52 Final event result has been currently put on hold due to classification review. The Sports Authority of India in a tweet informed that the results pf Discus Throw have been put on hold.

In an issued notice, the Tokyo Paralypics said, results of this event are currently under review due to classification observation in competition. The Victory Ceremony has been postponed to the evening session of 30 August at 21:57.

Vinod's classification in F52, which is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, was done on August 22 by the organisers.

It was not clear on what grounds the classification has been challenged.

"Results of this event are currently under review due to classification observation in competition. The Victory Ceremony has been postponed to the evening session of 30th August," read a statement from the Games organisers.

India's Chef de Mission Gursharan Singh told PTI that Vinod's medal stands for now till a decision on the matter by the technical officials likely to come on Monday.

In Vinod's event, Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia won the gold and silver respectively. Vinod injured his legs while training after joining the BSF, falling off a cliff in Leh that left him bed-ridden for close to a decade during which he lost both his parents.

