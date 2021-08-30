Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara equals world record, secures gold in women's 10m AR Standing SH1 Final

Avani Lekhara on Monday scripted sporting history as she bagged the gold medal in the women's 10m AR Standing SH1 Final at the Tokyo Paralympics. Not only India's first gold in this edition of the event, this is also the country's first ever medal in Paralympic Shooting.

Soon after the win, exuberant social media posts by the Paralympic Committee pointed out that Lekhara is also the first Indian woman to win gold in either the Olympics or the Paralympics. The 19-year-old who is attending her first Paralympics incidentally equaled the World Record (249.6) to achieve this feat.

"Phenomenal performance Avani Lekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It's a Gold! Heartiest congratulations to Avani Lekhara for winning India's first medal in ParaShooting. The young shooter kept her calm and won the medal by equaling World record," tweeted Paralympic Committee President Deepa Malik.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 08:35 AM IST