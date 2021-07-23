Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Flagbearers Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh lead Indian contingent; Watch video

The COVID 19-hit 32nd Olympic Games formally began on Friday with a glittering opening ceremony, which sought to take the spotlight away from the gloom of a raging pandemic and put it firmly on the sporting excellence that the event promises to unleash.

'United by Emotion' was the theme of the night which opened with a countdown video dating back to the time when Tokyo won the bid to host the Games in 2013 before persevering through a year of postponement due to the pandemic.

It was followed by a 20-second indigo and white fireworks to display the colours of the Tokyo 2020 emblem and shaped like a fan, which is an auspicious symbol in Japanese culture.

Japanese emperor Naruhito walked in with International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach.

The Indian contingent led by flagbearers boxer MC Mary Kom & men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh entered the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo as part of Parade of Nations.