Tokyo Olympics: Ohashi Yui, a new mermaid of Japan

Tokyo: Ohashi Yui's smile was broad as she looked up at the scoreboard to see her name at the top of the list for the second time in two days. The 25-year-old had just won the women's 200m individual medley replicating the 400m IM gold from Monday, making this the seventh straight Olympics where the women's 200 IM and 400 IM champions have been the same person.

The United States won silver and bronze courtesy of Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass, respectively.

Abbie Wood of Great Britain just missed out on a medal in 4th, with compatriot Alicia Wilson in 8th.

World record holder and defending Olympic champion, Hungary's Katinka Hosszu came 7th.

"It seems like a dream," said Ohashi post race when asked about how she feels having won two golds in Japan. "It doesn't feel real."

"In the last 15 metres it was really hard. My legs were really hurting, but I just kept kicking."

"My perspective going into this race was unlike any other I've had," said silver medallist Walsh. "I just felt really calm. I felt really good in the water."

“Last night I was really struggling," Walsh continued. "I had seen a lot of my friends medal and you know the whole of the United States is watching you.

“I called my parents, I called some of my friends - I just wanted to talk to them and get my mind off the race and that really helped."

Douglass was happy to share the podium with her compatriot. “It has been great watching my USA teammates medal (and) do amazing things, so it was a nice chance for us to do that together. It was awesome we were able to do that."