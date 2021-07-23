Tokyo Olympics: Netizens fume as Sony and DD telecast Rowing instead of Deepika Kumari’s event

The world’s No. 1 recurve archer Deepika Kumari finished ninth in the women’s ranking round on the opening day of the much-awaited Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Deepika Kumari managed 663 points out of a possible 720, hitting 30 10s and 13 X’s in her 72 arrows.

Meanwhile, the round was dominated by the top four Korean archers - who managed to break the Olympic record of 673 points in the qualification round - Korea’s An San (680), Jang Minhee (677), Kang Chae Young (675) and Mexico’s Alejandra Valencia (674).

While she started off her ranking round, a number of viewers in India took to social media to express their frustration as both DD and Sony Network failed to broadcast the event