Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra to be honoured with 'Param Vishisht Seva Medal' on Republic Day eve

India's Olympic gold medal-winning athlete Neeraj Chopra has been honoured with Param Vishisht Seva Medal and will be awarded on Republic Day eve by the President.

"Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist Subedar Neeraj Chopra of 4 Rajputana Rifles awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal on Republic Day," tweeted news agency ANI on Tuesday.

Neeraj is posted in the 4 Rajputana Rifles of the Indian Army.

Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The athlete won a gold medal in Javelin throw which he won by a distance of 87.58 meters.

In November last year, he was awarded the 'Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna' award.

President Ram Nath Kovind will honour the winners of 122 Vishisht Seva Medals, three Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry), two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), 40 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), eight Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), and 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty) in the evening.

The President will also honour 384 defence personnel with Gallantry and other awards which include 12 Shaurya Chakras, 29 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, 53 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 13 Yudh Seva Medals, three Bar to Vishisht Seva Medals, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the evening.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 05:02 PM IST