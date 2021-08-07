Tokyo Olympics 2020: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announces Rs 2 crore for gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Nottingham: In recognition of the stupendous achievement of Neeraj Chopra, who on Friday won India's first ever Olympic gold medal in athletics, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced a special cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the athlete from Panipat in Haryana.

Chopra created history after he clinched the gold in javelin throw with an attempt of 87.58 metres, becoming only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics, and the first athlete in Independent India to win a medal in a track & field event at the quadrangular event.

The Chief Minister said that it is a proud moment for India and all Punjabis, since the family of Neeraj Chopra, a serving soldier in the Indian Army, traces its roots to Punjab.

Notably, Chopra practiced most of the time at NIS Patiala. He had earlier won gold in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in 2018 and is current national record holder with his throw of 88.07 metres.

He had also won gold in the Junior World Championship and set a U-20 world record with a 86.48-metre throw.

Chopra studied at the DAV College in Chandigarh before joining the Indian army in 2016, where he serves as a Subedar with 4 Rajputana Rifles.