Tokyo Olympics 2020: No visitors allowed – should they’ve cancelled the Games?

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics is scheduled to run from the 23rd of July to the 8th of August. The biggest professional competition in the world of sports was scheduled to run from the 23rd of July to the 8th of August last year but it was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The capital city of Japan was selected among numerous other cities as the host back on the 7th of September in 2013. This will be the second time that Tokyo hosts the Summer Olympic Games as Tokyo also hosted the 1964 Summer Olympic Games.

Over two hundred nations are expected to compete and over 11,000 athletes are expected to appear. As revealed, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will include several new competitions including Madison cycling, freestyle BMX, and 3x3 basketball alongside skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing, and karate while softball and baseball return this year as well.

Will the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Go as Planned?

As mentioned in the previous section, the most anticipated event of this year the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020 starts in July and despite a recent surge in new coronavirus infections throughout the entire country, many are certain that the Games will start and go as planned. In one of her recent press releases, Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020 president Mrs. Hashimoto said that she is one hundred percent certain that everything will go as planned.

At the same time, there is quite limited public support and many residents of Tokyo and Japan feel more comfortable with the Games not being held. According to the latest poll, over sixty percent of Tokyo and Japanese residents want the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020 canceled due to growing numbers of new coronavirus infections throughout the country. Needless to say, numerous preparations for the biggest sports event have already suffered major obstacles and roadblocks since 2020 and the situation is not great in 2021.

Until the end of May, numerous coronavirus-related restrictions were in place in Tokyo and other areas. Since May, not many restrictions are in place but there has been a major surge in coronavirus cases due to new coronavirus variants that seems to be more contagious. Medical staff across the country seems to be on the verge of major collapse so there is no wonder why the public wants the Games to be canceled. On the other hand, the International Olympic Committee and the Games organizers have made sure that protective measures of all sorts will be in place during the Games to ensure the safety of athletes.

No Visitors Allowed – The Games Are Set to Take Place

The recent survey according to which over sixty percent of Japanese residents want the Games to be canceled was conducted between the 7th and 9th of May by Yomiuri Shimbun. According to the public, the Games should not be held but the International Olympic Committee and the Games organizers have already ruled out this option. Around forty percent of participants in the survey said that the Games should be held as planned but without domestic spectators.While the committee is still of the opinion to let the event take place, they made a partial concession a few days ago.

Following the renewed imposition of a Corona emergency for Tokyo, the Olympic organizers have decided to exclude all spectators from the competitions in Japan's capital. This also applies to three neighboring prefectures.Organization head Seiko Hashimoto spoke of a "very difficult decision" that was ultimately without alternative. So, it seems the Games will be held, and the Indian delegation is getting ready for them in a big way.

However, this problem, which now also presents Japan with major financial difficulties, could have been avoided with another postponement. Now the country, which already has the highest debt in the world (public debt per Capita), will not be able to generate any revenue and will have to expose athletes to an event with increased risk and without spectators. The future will show whether this decision was correct.