Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mary Kom loses to Colombia's Ingrit Lorena in Round of 16

India's boxing champion Mary Kom on Day 6 lost her chance to bag the second Olympic medal in the the pre-quarters of Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. The London Olympics bronze medalist lost against 3rd seed Ingrit Valencia of Colombia via split decision in a closely-contest Round of 16 match in the Women's Flyweight category. Valencia won the bout 3-2.

Valencia advanced to the quarter-finals of the showpiece event after defeating Mary Kom in the women's flyweight (48-51kg) category event. Valencia got off to a flyer as she won the first round. Four out of the five judges gave her a 10 while one had a 9 for her showing.

Mary Kom, earlier this week came up with a dominant display of boxing in her opening round on Sunday. She defeated Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia 4-1.

Mary displayed all her experience and skilss by coming up with a tactical masterclass against Migueline who is 15 years her junior. Starting on a cautious note, the 38-year-old swayed away from punches and gauging her opponent, who is a a Pan American Games bronze-medallist.