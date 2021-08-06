Tokyo Olympics 2020: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announces Rs 50 lakh each to all members of women's hockey team

Besides, the Haryana government will honour the nine Indian women's hockey team players from the state with a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh each, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Moreover, the governments of Mizoram and Manipur have also declared cash awards and other incentives for Lalremsiami (Mizoram) and Sushila Chanu (Manipur), both members of the women's hockey team.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that the state's hockey star Lalremsiami would be offered a government job and a plot in her hometown. "Govt of Mizoram has sanctioned Rs 20 lakh for her preparation, will reward her with another Rs 25 lakh cash incentive for her participation at the Tokyo Olympics 2020," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.