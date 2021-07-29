Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash finishes 46th in men's 100m Butterfly Heats

Tokyo [Japan]: India swimmer Sajan Prakash on Thursday failed to qualify for the semi-final of the men's 100m butterfly event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian swimmer finished at second place in Heat 2 clocking 53.45 seconds just 0.06 seconds behind the leader. Sajan finished 46th overall out of 55 swimmers.

Earlier this week, Sajan had missed the qualification mark in the men's 200m butterfly event. The Indian finished at fourth place in 1:57.22 seconds in Heat 2 of the event.