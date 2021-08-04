Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 13: Men’s hockey team to fight for bronze against Germany, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya’s final - check India's schedule

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday (Day 12) settled for a bronze medal as she lost to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women’s welterweight semi-final. Now, India has won three medals (one silver, two bronze) at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Meanwhile, India will bag another one on Thursday (Day 13) as wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya has already secured a medal after he won against Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan and qualified for the final.

Besides, the Indian men’s hockey team, who lost 2-5 to Belgium on Tuesday, will be playing for bronze on Thursday against Germany.

Moreover, India grappler Deepak Punia, who suffered a 10-0 loss in the semi-finals of the men's freestyle 86kg category on Wednesday, will also be fighting for bronze on Thursday.

Check India's Day 13 schedule:

Athletics:

K T Irfan, Rahul Rohilla and Sandeep Kumar in men's 20km race walk event: 1:00pm IST.

Golf:

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 2: 4:00am IST.

Hockey:

India vs Germany in men's bronze medal match: 7:00am IST.

Wrestling:

Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Magdalena Mattsson (Sweden) in women's freestyle 53kg; 8:00am IST.

Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova (ROC) in repechage round of women's freestyle 57kg; second bout after 7:30am IST start.

Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev (Russian Olympic Committee) in men's freestyle 57kg final; ninth bout after 2:45pm IST start.

Deepak Punia in men's freestyle bronze medal match; 11th bout after 2:45pm IST start.

