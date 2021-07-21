Tokyo 2020: List of Indians taking field on July 23 and 24; Archer Deepika Kumari in action on Day 1 of Olympics

Tokyo Olympics is just around the corner and the stage is finally set for over 200 countries to showcase their sporting mettle and revel in the Olympic spirit.

India will be fielding over a 100 athletes in 18 different sports ranging from Archery to Wrestling at the Games this year.

Here's a look at events happening on Day 1 and Day 2 in IST, the sports and categories lined up and the Indian participants in every discipline.

Where to Watch: DD Sports, Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 channels.

OTT: SonyLIV

Schedule for Day 1: 23rd July - Friday

1) Archery

Women's Individual Ranking Round

Timing: 5:30am to 7:30am

Indian Participant: Deepika Kumari

Men's Individual Ranking Round

Timing: 9:30am to 11:30am

Indian Participant: Atanu Das, Praveen Yadav, Tarundeep Rai

Schedule for Day 2: 24th July - Saturday

1)Rowing

Lightweight Men's Double Scull Heats

Timing: 5:00am to 9:00am

Indian Participants: Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh

2) Shooting Timing: 5:00am to 1:00pm

10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification

Indian Participants: Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan

10m Air Rifle Women's Finals 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification

Indian Participants: Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma

10m Air Pistol Men's Finals

3) Table Tennis Timing- 5:30am to 9:00am

Men's Singles Preliminary Round

Indian Participants: Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Women's Singles Preliminary Round

Indian Participants: Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee

Mixed Doubles

Indian Participants: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra

4) Badminton Timing: 5:30am to 11:00am

Men's Singles Group Stage

Indian Participant: Sai B Praneeth

Women's Singles Group Stage

Indian Participant: PV Sindhu

Men's Doubles Group Stage

Indian Participants: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

5) Archery

Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations Timing: 6:00am to 8:35am

Indian Participants: Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das

6) Weightlifting Women's 49kg

Group A Timing: 6:20am to 8:30am

Indian Participant: Mirabai Chanu

7) Hockey Men's - India v New Zealand

Timing: 6:30am to 10:00am

8) Boxing Timing: 7:30am to 11:00am

Women's Welter Preliminary Round (64kg-69kg)

Indian Participant: Lovlina Borgohain

Men's Welter Preliminary Round (64kg-69kg)

Indian Participant: Vikas Krishan Yadav

9) Judo Women's 48kg

Elimination Rounds Timing: 7:30am to 11:00am

Indian Participant: Sushila Devi

10) Archery Timing: 10:45am to 1:45am

Mixed Team Quarterfinals

Mixed Team Semi-finals

Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match

Mixed Team Gold Medal Match

Indian Participants: Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari

11) Table Tennis Timing: 10:45am to 1:45pm

Men's Singles Round 1

Indian Participants: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Women's Singles Round 1

Indian Participants: Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee

12) Boxing Timing: 1:30pm to 5:00pm

Men's Welter (64kg-69kg)

Indian participant: Vikas Krishan Yadav

Men's Super-Heavy( 91kg +)

Indian participant: Satish Kumar

13) Equestrian

Dressage Grand Prix and Individual Day 1 Timings: 1:30pm to 6:45pm

14) Judo Timing : 1:30pm to 4:30pm

Women's 48kg Repechage

Women's 48kg Semi final

Women's 48kg Finals

Indian Participant: Sushila Devi

15) Badminton Timing: 2:30pm to 6:30pm

Men's Singles Group Stage

Indian Participant: Sai B Praneeth

Women's Singles Group Stage

Indian Participant: PV Sindhu

Men's Doubles Group Stage

Indian Participants: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

16) Hockey Timing: 3:00pm to 6:30pm

Women's -India v Netherlands

17) Swimming Timing: 3:30pm to 6:00pm

Men's 400m Individual Medley- Heats

Women's 100m Butterfly- Heats

Men's 400m Freestyle-Heats

Women's 400m Individual Medley- Heats

Men's 100m Breaststroke- Heats

Women's 4x100m Freestyle-Heats

18) Table Tennis Timing: 4:00pm to 7:30pm

Men's Singles Round 1

Indian Participants: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Women's Singles Round 1

Indian Participants: Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee