Tokyo 2020: List of Indians taking field on July 23 and 24; Archer Deepika Kumari in action on Day 1 of Olympics

Tokyo Olympics is just around the corner and the stage is finally set for over 200 countries to showcase their sporting mettle and revel in the Olympic spirit.
India will be fielding over a 100 athletes in 18 different sports ranging from Archery to Wrestling at the Games this year.
Here's a look at events happening on Day 1 and Day 2 in IST, the sports and categories lined up and the Indian participants in every discipline.
Where to Watch: DD Sports, Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 channels.
OTT: SonyLIV
Schedule for Day 1: 23rd July - Friday
1) Archery
Timing: 5:30am to 7:30am
Indian Participant: Deepika Kumari
Timing: 9:30am to 11:30am
Indian Participant: Atanu Das, Praveen Yadav, Tarundeep Rai
1)Rowing
Timing: 5:00am to 9:00am
Indian Participants: Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh
2) Shooting Timing: 5:00am to 1:00pm
Indian Participants: Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan
Indian Participants: Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma
3) Table Tennis Timing- 5:30am to 9:00am
Indian Participants: Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Indian Participants: Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee
Indian Participants: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra
4) Badminton Timing: 5:30am to 11:00am
Indian Participant: Sai B Praneeth
Indian Participant: PV Sindhu
Indian Participants: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
5) Archery
Indian Participants: Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das
6) Weightlifting Women's 49kg
Group A Timing: 6:20am to 8:30am
Indian Participant: Mirabai Chanu
7) Hockey Men's - India v New Zealand
Timing: 6:30am to 10:00am
8) Boxing Timing: 7:30am to 11:00am
Indian Participant: Lovlina Borgohain
Indian Participant: Vikas Krishan Yadav
9) Judo Women's 48kg
Indian Participant: Sushila Devi
10) Archery Timing: 10:45am to 1:45am
Indian Participants: Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari
11) Table Tennis Timing: 10:45am to 1:45pm
Indian Participants: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Indian Participants: Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee
12) Boxing Timing: 1:30pm to 5:00pm
Indian participant: Vikas Krishan Yadav
Indian participant: Satish Kumar
13) Equestrian
14) Judo Timing : 1:30pm to 4:30pm
Indian Participant: Sushila Devi
15) Badminton Timing: 2:30pm to 6:30pm
Indian Participant: Sai B Praneeth
Indian Participant: PV Sindhu
Indian Participants: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
16) Hockey Timing: 3:00pm to 6:30pm
Women's -India v Netherlands
17) Swimming Timing: 3:30pm to 6:00pm
18) Table Tennis Timing: 4:00pm to 7:30pm
Indian Participants: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Indian Participants: Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)