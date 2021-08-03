Tokyo 2020: India lose to world champions Belgium 2-5 in the semi-final



India got another chance in the first quarter in the form of a penalty corner but Rupinder Pal Singh's effort this time was saved by Vanasch.

Trailing by a goal, the Red Lions came out stronger in the second quarter and pressed hard on the Indian defence which wilted under pressure, conceding as many as four penalty corners, the last of which was converted by Hendrickx to level the scores.

Minutes later Sreejesh pulled of a reflex save to deny Dockier. Belgium secured their sixth penalty corner of the match soon but it was well defended by the Indians. A minute from halftime, India were awarded a penalty corner and the effort by Harmanpreet this time was wide off the target.

The Belgians dominated in terms of circle penetrations after the change of ends but India defended stoutly with numbers to thwart any danger to their citadel.

The Indians got another golden chance to take the lead, earning their fifth penalty corner in the 38th minute but Belgium, this time, defended well. With both the teams locked at two goals apiece after the third quarter, the stakes were high in the fourth and final quarter and it was the Red Lions who came out on top by breaching the Indian citadel thrice.

Belgium went on the offensive and secured three consecutive penalty corners in the 49th minute and again it was Hendrickx, who rose to the occasion for his side to hand them a 3-2 lead.

With a goal upfront, the Belgians kept up the pressure on the Indian defence, which was guilty of conceding three more penalty corners in quick succession, resulting in a penalty stroke for the world champions which was duly put into the goal by Hendrickx for his third goal of the match.

Trailing by two goals, a desperate India withdrew goalkeeper Sreejesh for an extra player but the move backfired as Dohmen slammed home in an empty net from a counter to shatter India's hopes.