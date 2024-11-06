 Toilet Paper Tradition Video Viral As Georgia Southern Opens Season With 80-65 Win Over Northern Illinois
According to the Eagles basketball program, the tradition dates back to the late 1980s

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
Image: Georgia Southern Men's Basketball / X

Some people argue that professional sports are more exciting than college sports, but have you ever witnessed fans throwing toilet paper onto the court? That's exactly what Georgia Southern basketball fans did during a recent game against Northern Illinois. After the Eagles scored their first basket of the night, the fans showered the court with rolls of toilet paper.

Eugene Brown III knocked down the opening three and point of the game, and fans threw toilet paper onto the floor as the Eagles led 3-0. The tradition at Hanner Fieldhouse has been part of the team's schedule for a few years, but it went away for sometime before making it's return. Some fans say it's a fun tradition to look forward to each season. 

When did the Toilet Paper Tradition start?

According to the Eagles basketball program, the tradition dates back to the late 1980s and the team even notified fans to bring toilet paper rolls to throw onto the court ahead of tip off. The tradition first appeared during the 1988 game when Georgia Southern beat the University of Arkansas Little Rock 57-48.

Georgia Southern vs Northern Illinois match highlights

Riding on Adante’ Holiman 19 points, Georgia Southern Eagles began their season with 80-65 win over Northern Illinois Huskies. Holiman went 7 of 10 from the field which included 5 for 7 from 3-point range.Besides Holiman, Bradley Douglas scored 17 points for the night which had 6 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line including three steals. Tyson Brown shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points, which included six rebounds.

James Dent Jr top scored for the Huskies with 24 points. Ethan Butler had 10 points, six rebounds and four steals. Quentin Jones also had eight points and three blocks.

