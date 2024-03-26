'To Feel Normal For 2 Months Was A Surreal Experience': Virat Kohli Reflects On His Paternity Leave

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Following his side's win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli opened up on his hiatus from the sport due to birth of his son and how his name is being used to promote the sport's shortest format ahead of ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies this year.

The vintage Virat finally came back to full flow, guiding RCB to a tough run-chase with his knock off 77 in 49 balls, while Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror put up a fantastic finishing performance, much to the delight of Chinaswammy Stadium crowd. Virat won the Player of the Match award.

Speaking after the match, Virat, who also missed the Test series against England due to his son's birth, said, "We were not in the country. We were at a place where people weren't recognizing us. Just to feel normal for two months was a surreal experience. Of course, things become totally different with two kids from a family perspective."

"Just being together, the connection with the older kid too is amazing. I could not have been more grateful to God for the opportunity that I got to spend time with the family. It was amazing to be another person on the road."

"I know my name is often used to just promote the T20 game" - Virat Kohli

Virat also acknowledged that his name is being used to promote T20 cricket, that too amid the chatter about his T20 batting approach and said that he has "still got it". He said while he tries to start of well, he has to play as per conditions and opened up on his knock a little further.

"I know my name is often used to just promote the T20 game across the world when it comes to T20 cricket these days but still got it I guess," said Virat.

"In T20, I am opening, I try to give the team a blazing start. But when wickets start falling, you have to understand the conditions as well. The wicket wasn't as placid as normal here. It was a bit two-paced. Had to play correct cricketing shots, could not hit balls across the line. Tried a few, felt like I needed big hits at the other end, which did not happen as Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) and Anuj Rawat) got out quickly."

"Disappointed not having finished it off. It was a slot ball that I sliced straight to deep point. Not bad though playing after two months and getting into the tournament," he concluded his point.