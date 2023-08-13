'Tireless Dedication, Rigorous Training And Unyielding Determination': Narendra Modi Hails India's Hockey Team After Their ACT Triumph

Narendra Modi praises Indian hockey team. | (Credits: Twitter)

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praise on the national men's hockey team for clinching the Asian Men's Hockey team for a record 4th time in history. Modi, one of the most avid follower of sports, stated that the victory has brought immense pride to the nation and wished them luck in their future endeavours as well.

A spirited Indian side staged a remarkable comeback to upstage Malaysia by 4-0 in the decider in Chennai. After the hosts wasted both their penalty corners a few seconds before the first quarter, they converted one in the 18th minute for their first goal. At one stage, skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh hit back-to-back goals to make it 3-3.Akashdeep Singh struck the final goal for India as he received the perfect pass from Mandeep Singh to make it 4-3.

"Their extraordinary performance has ignited immense pride across the nation" - Narendra Modi

Taking it to Twitter, Modi wrote that India's success at the Asian Champions Trophy is a testament to their unrelenting dedication and determination of the players. He wrote:

"Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team on the spectacular victory in the Asian Championship! This is India's 4th triumph and it showcases the tireless dedication, rigorous training and unyielding determination of our players. Their extraordinary performance has ignited immense pride across the nation. Best wishes to our players for their future endeavours."

Following the comeback win, fans gave the Indian hockey team a marvelous response as they sang 'Vande Mataram'. The home side came into the final with a 5-0 victory over Japan.

