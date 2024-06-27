'Time For Me To Return Home': Chris Silverwood Resigns As Sri Lanka's Head Coach

Chris Silverwood. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Sri Lanka suffering group-stage exits in the last three ICC events, head coach Chris Silverwood has resigned from the role effective immediately. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) released a statement from Silverwood, who revealed to have had length conversations with his family about the decision and wants to spend more time home.

The 49-year-old succeeded Mickey Arthur in the role in 2022, months after resigning as the coach of England in the wake of a 4-0 Ashes loss. The news also comes just hours after Mahela Jayawardene stepped down as the consultant of the national team.

Mr. Chris Silverwood, head coach of the national team, has tendered his resignation from the position, citing personal reasons.



“Being an international coach means long periods away from loved ones. After lengthy conversations with my family and with a heavy heart, I feel it is… — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 27, 2024

Silverwood, in his statement, thanked all the players and support staff for making his journey a memorable one. As quoted by srilankacricket.lk, the Yorkshire lad, said:

"Being an international coach means long periods away from loved ones. After lengthy conversations with my family and with a heavy heart, I feel it is now time for me to return home and spend some quality time together. I would like to thank the players, coaches, backroom staff, and management of the SLC for their support during my time in Sri Lanka. Without your support, none of the success would have been possible."

Sri Lanka's biggest achievement under Chris Silverwood has been winning the Asia Cup:

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's biggest win under Silverwood has been lifting the Asia Cup in 2022 when they beat Pakistan by 47 runs in the final in Dubai.

They also won a historical bilateral ODI series against Australia in the 50-over format in 2022 at home alongside two away series wins in Tests over Bangladesh.