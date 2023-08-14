'Throw The Sympathy Merchant Out': Sanju Samson Gets Trolled For Flop Show In West Indies

India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson is once again facing flak from cricket fans after yet another poor series with the bat in the West Indies.

Samson had scores of 12, 7 and 13 in the five T20Is against the Windies as he failed to impress after getting an opportunity to play for Team India yet again.

Samson averages just over 18 with the bat for India in the shortest format, having scored just 333 runs from 22 T20Is he's played so far. The Rajasthan Royals skipper has just one international half-century to his name.

He completed 6000 runs in T20 cricket on Sunday during India's 8-wicket defeat in the fifth and final T20I against the Windies in Lauderhill, Florida.

His flop show in the series drew some angry reactions from fans on social media who called for him to be dropped from the Indian squad.

"Enough is ENOUGH, Drop this PR merchant Sanju Samson," a user commented while another wrote, "Sanju Samson is like any typical thing from Kerala, overhyped, claiming to have out of the world feature but when given a try, it isn't any different from something originated in Ballia UP."

Fans also felt that this series is the end of Samson's international career.

Another flop show

India's batting lineup failed to fire once again as they managed just 165 for 9 against the Windies in the series-finale after winning the toss.

Suryakumar Yadav's 61 was the only knock of significance while the rest all failed to convert their starts. The hosts rode on opener Brandon King's unbeaten 85 and Nicholas Pooran's 47 to gun down the target in just 18 overs with 8 wickets in hand.

This was India's first bilateral T20I series defeat against the Windies in six years. It was also India's first T20I series defeat in more than two years.