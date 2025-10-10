 Thrilling Goals, Matches Highlight Day At MSSA Interschool Football Tournament
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsThrilling Goals, Matches Highlight Day At MSSA Interschool Football Tournament

Thrilling Goals, Matches Highlight Day At MSSA Interschool Football Tournament

The Dream Sports MSSA Interschool Football Tournament continued on Thursday with exciting fixtures across the Girls U-12 Division II at MSSA Ground and Boys U-16 Division IV at Wings Sports Centre. The day saw a mix of individual brilliance, solid team efforts, and a couple of walkovers as the young talents competed for glory.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
Football | Representative Image | | |

The Dream Sports MSSA Interschool Football Tournament continued on Thursday with exciting fixtures across the Girls U-12 Division II at MSSA Ground and Boys U-16 Division IV at Wings Sports Centre. The day saw a mix of individual brilliance, solid team efforts, and a couple of walkovers as the young talents competed for glory.

Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) got the day underway with a 1-0 win over CNM (Vile Parle), with Prisha Mhatre scoring the decisive goal. Universal (Dahisar) and B.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) were handed wins by default as Maneckji Cooper (Juhu) and J.B.C.N (Oshiwara) failed to report for their respective matches.

Bhaktivedanta Swami (Andheri) edged past Bombay Scottish ‘B’ (Mahim) 1-0, with Aarya Chhabaria netting the match-winner. A lone goal from Tayyabah Pahja gave Fazlani Academy (Mazagaon) a narrow win over Smt. RSB AVM 'B' (Juhu).

Carmel of St. Joseph (Malad) produced one of the standout performances of the day, defeating Bombay Scottish (Powai) 2-0, courtesy of a brace from Kavya Parah.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: EOW Arrests 35-Year-Old Fake IAS Officer In ₹2.88 Crore Job Scam For Duping 36 Aspirants With False Govt Posts
Mumbai Crime: EOW Arrests 35-Year-Old Fake IAS Officer In ₹2.88 Crore Job Scam For Duping 36 Aspirants With False Govt Posts
Zubeen Garg Death Probe: 2 Personal Security Officers Arrested Over ₹1.1 Crore Irregularities
Zubeen Garg Death Probe: 2 Personal Security Officers Arrested Over ₹1.1 Crore Irregularities
Chhattisgarh Govt To Procure Paddy At ₹3100 Per Quintal From November 15
Chhattisgarh Govt To Procure Paddy At ₹3100 Per Quintal From November 15
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Chhota Rajan Aide Gangster DK Rao Again For Threatening Investors Over ₹1.25 Crore Builder Default
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Chhota Rajan Aide Gangster DK Rao Again For Threatening Investors Over ₹1.25 Crore Builder Default

Wrapping up the day, The J.B. Petit High School (Fort) posted a strong 2-0 win over Green Acres (Chembur), with Nayantara Nalinakshar and Ayanna Mehta finding the net.

In the boys' fixtures, Greenlawns (B.P. Road) edged out Ryan International ICSE (Malad) 1-0, thanks to a goal from Aarush Shah. The match between AVM ‘B’ (Bandra) and Sir JJ Fort Boys ended in a goalless draw.

J.B.C.N International (Oshiwara) dominated Podar International (Powai) with a clinical 3-0 win, led by a superb hat-trick from Adhyanth Kavinattamai, marking him as one of the standout players of the tournament so far.

VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) also had a solid outing, defeating Gundecha Education Academy (Oshiwara) 2-0, with Aditya Shettigar and Addit Nigam on the scoresheet.

Rustomjee Cambridge International (Dahisar) secured a dominant 6-1 victory over Universal (Ghatkopar) in the final match of the day. Sarvesh Sanil and Mehaan Doshi both netted braces, with Vihaan Kolamkar and Tirth Kaliwada adding to the tally. Rai Doshi scored the lone goal for Universal.

Brief Scores: Dream Sports MSSA Interschool Football Tournament

Girls U-12 Division II – MSSA Ground

AVM (Bandra) 1 (Prisha Mhatre) beat CNM (Vile Parle) 0

Universal (Dahisar) won by walkover vs Maneckji Cooper (Juhu)

Bhaktivedanta Swami (Andheri) 1 (Aarya Chhabaria) beat Bombay Scottish 'B' (Mahim) 0

Fazlani Academy (Mazagaon) 1 (Tayyabah Pahja) beat Smt. RSB AVM 'B' (Juhu) 0

B.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) won by walkover vs J.B.C.N (Oshiwara)

Carmel of St. Joseph (Malad) 2 (Kavya Parah 2) beat Bombay Scottish (Powai) 0

The J.B. Petit H.S. (Fort) 2 (Nayantara Nalinakshar, Ayanna Mehta) beat Green Acres (Chembur) 0

Boys U-16 Division IV – Wings Sports Centre

Greenlawns (B.P Road) 1 (Aarush Shah) beat Ryan Int. ICSE (Malad) 0

AVM 'B' (Bandra) 0 drew with Sir JJ Fort Boys 0

J.B.C.N Int. (Oshiwara) 3 (Adhyanth Kavinattamai 3) beat Podar Int. (Powai) 0

VCW AVM (Bandra) 2 (Aditya Shettigar, Addit Nigam) beat Gundecha Ed. Acd. (Oshiwara) 0

Rustomjee Cambridge Int. (Dahisar) 6 (Sarvesh Sanil 2, Mehaan Doshi 2, Vihaan Kolamkar, Tirth Kaliwada) beat Universal (Ghatkopar) 1 (Rai Doshi)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Get Triggered...': Travis Head Reflects His Thoughts On Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Series;...

'I Get Triggered...': Travis Head Reflects His Thoughts On Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Series;...

Swiss Maestro Is Back! Roger Federer Charms Crowd During Friendly Doubles Match At Shanghai Masters;...

Swiss Maestro Is Back! Roger Federer Charms Crowd During Friendly Doubles Match At Shanghai Masters;...

'Abhi Toh Joint Account Karvaya Hai Mummy Ne': Arshdeep Singh's Funny Confession During A Recent...

'Abhi Toh Joint Account Karvaya Hai Mummy Ne': Arshdeep Singh's Funny Confession During A Recent...

Harbhajan Singh's Wife Geeta Basra Includes Cricketer's Photo On Her 'Karwa Kalash' In Puja Thali

Harbhajan Singh's Wife Geeta Basra Includes Cricketer's Photo On Her 'Karwa Kalash' In Puja Thali

Did Rohit Sharma Really Smash A Ball On His Own Lamborghini Car During Practice Session At Shivaji...

Did Rohit Sharma Really Smash A Ball On His Own Lamborghini Car During Practice Session At Shivaji...