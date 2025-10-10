Thrilling Goals, Matches Highlight Day At MSSA Interschool Football Tournament

Football | Representative Image | | |

The Dream Sports MSSA Interschool Football Tournament continued on Thursday with exciting fixtures across the Girls U-12 Division II at MSSA Ground and Boys U-16 Division IV at Wings Sports Centre. The day saw a mix of individual brilliance, solid team efforts, and a couple of walkovers as the young talents competed for glory.

Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) got the day underway with a 1-0 win over CNM (Vile Parle), with Prisha Mhatre scoring the decisive goal. Universal (Dahisar) and B.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) were handed wins by default as Maneckji Cooper (Juhu) and J.B.C.N (Oshiwara) failed to report for their respective matches.

Bhaktivedanta Swami (Andheri) edged past Bombay Scottish ‘B’ (Mahim) 1-0, with Aarya Chhabaria netting the match-winner. A lone goal from Tayyabah Pahja gave Fazlani Academy (Mazagaon) a narrow win over Smt. RSB AVM 'B' (Juhu).

Carmel of St. Joseph (Malad) produced one of the standout performances of the day, defeating Bombay Scottish (Powai) 2-0, courtesy of a brace from Kavya Parah.

Wrapping up the day, The J.B. Petit High School (Fort) posted a strong 2-0 win over Green Acres (Chembur), with Nayantara Nalinakshar and Ayanna Mehta finding the net.

In the boys' fixtures, Greenlawns (B.P. Road) edged out Ryan International ICSE (Malad) 1-0, thanks to a goal from Aarush Shah. The match between AVM ‘B’ (Bandra) and Sir JJ Fort Boys ended in a goalless draw.

J.B.C.N International (Oshiwara) dominated Podar International (Powai) with a clinical 3-0 win, led by a superb hat-trick from Adhyanth Kavinattamai, marking him as one of the standout players of the tournament so far.

VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) also had a solid outing, defeating Gundecha Education Academy (Oshiwara) 2-0, with Aditya Shettigar and Addit Nigam on the scoresheet.

Rustomjee Cambridge International (Dahisar) secured a dominant 6-1 victory over Universal (Ghatkopar) in the final match of the day. Sarvesh Sanil and Mehaan Doshi both netted braces, with Vihaan Kolamkar and Tirth Kaliwada adding to the tally. Rai Doshi scored the lone goal for Universal.

Brief Scores: Dream Sports MSSA Interschool Football Tournament

Girls U-12 Division II – MSSA Ground

AVM (Bandra) 1 (Prisha Mhatre) beat CNM (Vile Parle) 0

Universal (Dahisar) won by walkover vs Maneckji Cooper (Juhu)

Bhaktivedanta Swami (Andheri) 1 (Aarya Chhabaria) beat Bombay Scottish 'B' (Mahim) 0

Fazlani Academy (Mazagaon) 1 (Tayyabah Pahja) beat Smt. RSB AVM 'B' (Juhu) 0

B.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) won by walkover vs J.B.C.N (Oshiwara)

Carmel of St. Joseph (Malad) 2 (Kavya Parah 2) beat Bombay Scottish (Powai) 0

The J.B. Petit H.S. (Fort) 2 (Nayantara Nalinakshar, Ayanna Mehta) beat Green Acres (Chembur) 0

Boys U-16 Division IV – Wings Sports Centre

Greenlawns (B.P Road) 1 (Aarush Shah) beat Ryan Int. ICSE (Malad) 0

AVM 'B' (Bandra) 0 drew with Sir JJ Fort Boys 0

J.B.C.N Int. (Oshiwara) 3 (Adhyanth Kavinattamai 3) beat Podar Int. (Powai) 0

VCW AVM (Bandra) 2 (Aditya Shettigar, Addit Nigam) beat Gundecha Ed. Acd. (Oshiwara) 0

Rustomjee Cambridge Int. (Dahisar) 6 (Sarvesh Sanil 2, Mehaan Doshi 2, Vihaan Kolamkar, Tirth Kaliwada) beat Universal (Ghatkopar) 1 (Rai Doshi)