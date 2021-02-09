Three new names surface in Maradona death probe, psychologist and two nurses under radar

In the federal investigation related to football legend Diego Maradona's death, three new names have now surfaced, according to a report by ESPN Argentina.

The names of the individuals who have come into the sleuths' radar are -- psychologist Carlos Díaz, who treated the Argentine football hero during the months prior to his death, and two nurses, Dahiana Gisela Madrid and Ricardo Almirón.

The psychologist and the two nurses have joined the investigation in connection with potential medical negligence that led to Maradona's death. If the link is proven, it'd been that the experts extended their professional expertise for wrongful conduct, and would subsequently be treated under the purview of criminal laws regarding the same.

It is to be noted that neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, who performed Maradona's brain surgery, and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are already being investigated by the federal agencies.

Luque's home and office were also raided by police officers, who took medical records of Maradona as well as computers, hard drives, and cellphones.

In a statement, Luque described Maradona as a difficult patient to treat but said he tried to help him at all times.

They were part of a medical team that treated Maradona after he underwent surgery for bleeding on the brain in early November last year. The 60-year-old former player died last December of heart attack at a house in a gated community of Buenos Aires where he was living during his rehabilitation.

Investigators determined no violence was involved in the case, but the prosecutor initiated an investigation into possible medical negligence that have led to Maradona's death, which caused an outpouring of emotion across Argentina and among soccer fans around the globe.

Maradona suffered a series of medical problems, some due to excesses of drugs and alcohol. He was reportedly near death in 2000 and 2004.