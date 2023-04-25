 Three Goan footballers Rowlin Borges, Glan Martins and Jaison Vaz involved in car accident as driver doses off at the wheel: Report
The accident happened when the car from Mapusa to Panaji collided with a parked truck near Delfinos market, Porvorim. The driver is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 09:37 AM IST
TOI

Three Goan footballers, Rowlin Borges, Glan Martins, and Jaison Vaz were involved in a self-accident on Friday with Jaison being admitted to the Goa Medical College suffering injuries to his neck and ribs. Glan Martins and Rowllin Borges did not require hospitalisation. TDenis Borges, and Myron Borges were the other two in the car.

Lucky escape

As reported by TOI , the accident happened when the car from Mapusa to Panaji collided with a parked truck near Delfinos market, Porvorim. The driver is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel. After the accident, an ambulance was immediately called to take the occupants of the car to the hospital in Bambolim.

Following medical examinations and X-ray tests, Jaison was admitted to the hospital with a rib fracture, while Glan received four stitches on his face, but was able to return to training with ATKMB in Kolkata, which is important as the club has a significant AFC Cup preliminary group stage playoff against Hyderabad FC on May 3. Rowllin has injuries to his fingers.

