Thomas & Uber Cup badminton: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 06:32 PM IST

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu | Photo: PTI
The Indian team will begin their BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022 campaign on May 8 with the men’s team taking on Germany in their first Group C fixture while the women’s team clashing with Canada in Group D match-up later in the day.

Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will headline the Indian contingent which also includes former World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth, All England Open women’s doubles semi-finalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

Unnati Hooda, who made history after becoming the youngest Indian badminton player to be selected for the Asian Games at 14, is also a part of the Uber Cup squad.

Thomas Cup squad

Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat.

Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, M.R Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga, Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Uber Cup squad

Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Unnati Hooda

Doubles: Gayatri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Simran Singhi, Ritika Thaker, Tanisha Crasto, Shruti Mishra

When: May 8 to 15

Where to Watch: LIVE & Exclusive on Sports18

Live Streaming: The matches will be streamed on Voot.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 06:06 PM IST