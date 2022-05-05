Thomas & Uber Cup badminton: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV

The Indian team will begin their BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022 campaign on May 8 with the men’s team taking on Germany in their first Group C fixture while the women’s team clashing with Canada in Group D match-up later in the day.

Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will headline the Indian contingent which also includes former World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth, All England Open women’s doubles semi-finalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

Unnati Hooda, who made history after becoming the youngest Indian badminton player to be selected for the Asian Games at 14, is also a part of the Uber Cup squad.

Thomas Cup squad

Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat.

Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, M.R Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga, Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Uber Cup squad

Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Unnati Hooda

Doubles: Gayatri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Simran Singhi, Ritika Thaker, Tanisha Crasto, Shruti Mishra

When: May 8 to 15

Where to Watch: LIVE & Exclusive on Sports18

Live Streaming: The matches will be streamed on Voot.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 06:06 PM IST