Thomas Cup: Chinese Men's badminton Team defeats India 4-1 in their final group match

Aarhus: The India men's badminton team on Thursday endured a 4-1 defeat at the hands of China in their final Group C match in the ongoing Thomas Cup.

In the first encounter, India went down as ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth lost the outing 21-12, 21-16 to Shi Yu Qi.

After this, the doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy emerged victorious against He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong by 14-21,14-21.

In the third outing, Lu Guang Zu defeated Sameer Verma 21-14, 21-9, 24-22.

Following this, the doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun also suffered a 26-24, 21-19 loss against China.

In the last encounter, Kiran George endured loss against Li Shi Feng by 21-15, 21-17.

India finished behind China, occupying the second spot in Group C.

India has already advanced into the quarter-finals of the Thomas Cup after a brilliant 5-0 victory over Tahiti on Tuesday.

With ANI Inputs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 07:53 PM IST