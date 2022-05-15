Thomas Cup 2022 badminton final: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty hand India 2-0 lead over Indonesia

India inched closer to winning the Thomas Cup final after taking a 2-0 lead over Indonesia in the summit clash in Bangkok on Sunday.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 to give India a 2-0 lead against favourites Indonesia.
Earlier, Lakshya Sen defeated Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a thrilling tie to give India a 1-0 lead at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.
ALSO READ'What a moment': Sachin Tendulkar hails Indian men's badminton team for assuring first-ever medal in...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
Advertisement