Thomas Cup 2022 badminton final: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty hand India 2-0 lead over Indonesia

India inched closer to winning the Thomas Cup final after taking a 2-0 lead over Indonesia in the summit clash in Bangkok on Sunday.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 to give India a 2-0 lead against favourites Indonesia.

Earlier, Lakshya Sen defeated Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a thrilling tie to give India a 1-0 lead at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 02:38 PM IST