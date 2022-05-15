Thomas Cup 2022 badminton final: India men's team beat Indonesia 3-0 to script history

India beat 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 to win their maiden Thomas Cup 2022 badminton final and script history in Bangkok.

In the second singles, Kidambi Srikanth produced a fine performance to outclass Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 in 48 minutes to seal the contest.

Earlier, after being off-colour in the knockout stages, Lakshya Sen delivered when it mattered the most as he gave India a 1-0 lead with a come-from-behind 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 win over World No.5 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in a superb show of temperament and skill.

The country's best doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then showed nerves of steel as they saved four match points in the second game to eventually outwit Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 03:30 PM IST