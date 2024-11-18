 'This Man Is A Legend': Mohammed Siraj Goofs Around As Morne Morkel Addresses Team India's Takeaways From Simulation Practice Match; Video
Mohammed Siraj is expected to play as one of the three pacers in the first Test against Australia in Perth.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Morne Morkel and Mohammed Siraj. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj was seen goofing around hilariously as bowling coach Morne Morkel was speaking about their simulation training match ahead of the Test series against Australia, beginning on November 22 in Perth. Morkel also labelled Siraj as a legend and expects him to make some vital contributions in the forthcoming series.

"This man is a legend. He's got a big heart, aggressive mindset, one of the leaders of the attack and I'm very excited to see how he goes in this tour. Last tour, he was the go to man in tough situations and we're excited to see more of that senior role coming out on a very important tour."

