SRH vs RR: This Jay Shah Meme Went Viral During IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Jay Shah, SRH skipper Pat Cummins and RR captain Sanju Samson | Credits: Twitter

Sunrisers Hyderabad booked their spot for the IPL 2024 Final after defeating Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in the Qualifier 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24.

After posting a total of 175/9, thanks to Heinrich Klaasen's valiant innings of 50 off 34 balls, Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted Rajasthan Royals to 139/7 in 20 overs. Shahbaz Ahmed (3/23) and Abhishek Sharma (2/24) exploited the spinning track brilliantly, challenging the RR batters with their spin bowling.

Skipper Pat Cummins (1/30) and T Natarajan (1/13) contributed to SRH's bowling by taking a wicket each.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel waged a lone battle for Rajasthan Royals as his valiant innings of 56 off 35 balls went in vain. Despite a ball struck on his neck off Natarajan's bouncer, Jurel continued to fight valiantly.

However, amid the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royal, a meme went viral on social media. The viral picture showed the poster of the IPL 2024 Final between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, with skipper Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer on each side. The meme, featuring the BCCI secretary Jay Shah went viral on social media just before the commencement of the Qualifier 2 in Chennai.

The poster of the IPL 2024 Final between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders was shared widely on social media, with netizens giving mixed reactions to the apparent preemptive announcement. Many said that the final has been scripted, while others criticized for being unprofessional when the Qualifier 2 was happening.

Here's how netizens reacted

The poster with KKR vs SRH was found just before the playoff match between RR and SRH. 😇 pic.twitter.com/AS8NdMKAkW — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) May 24, 2024

Heard rumors about #IPL being fixed due to posters showing SRH vs KKR final before Qualifier 2? Likely just preparations for all possible outcomes. Plus, RR lost Qualifier 2, proving nothing's set in stone. Ipl is fraud of cricket #IPL2024 #Cricket #srhvsrr #fixing @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Zwb0Fpph22 — RAJPUT EDITZ (@rajputeditz63) May 24, 2024

Congratulations Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)🏆



Was this match #SRHvsRR fixed ??



Bcoz posters of #KKRvsSRH were already out before the start of the game🙄🤔#IPL2024Finals #SRHvsKKR pic.twitter.com/7egMRYHo9C — Gautam (@Gautam90s) May 24, 2024

Phle se hi fix kar liya tha ki KKR vs SRH ka final hoga banner bhi subah hi lga liya tha to aaj RR haregi hi na . Fix scripted IPL.#SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/f8381guQjJ — Harsh Shukla 🇮🇳 (@CaptainOfBharat) May 24, 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad qualified for the final for the second time in their history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The last time SRH reached the final was in 2016, where they defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in order to win their first IPL trophy under the leadership of David Warner.

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished the league stage by securing second spot with eight wins and five losses while accumulating 17 points in 14 outings. Pat Cummins-led side lost the Qualifier 1 against Kolkata Knight Riders, who directly qualified for the Final with a win.