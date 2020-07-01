This is the reason behind Bruno Fernandes' success in Premier League

In the last 12 games, United have won eight and drawn four. The Red Devils have scored 28 goals and conceded just four.

With six goals and four assists ever since his debut in February, Fernandes has been directly involved in more goals than any Premier League player.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his players' “confidence and quality” after the memorable evening.

“Oh, I rate this performance highly. Fantastic from the word go. The boys were full of confidence and quality. We played some exceptional stuff. It’s always hard to play against Brighton, Graham’s teams keep the ball well, but I thought we pressed them well from the front - Anthony, Marcus, Mason, Bruno showed intensity and the intent. We spoke about intent before the game, on and off the ball, and when we had it, we tried to create and we did create with some fantastic goals.

“The players are fit. We did have a meeting, just before the lockdown, about making this work our way and we promised each other that we were all going to come back in really fit and ready to go because we know we have loads to play for. And I think it's been proven right. They've done their work and we've got a big squad. Of course it's nice to be able to rotate but Bruno [played] 120 minutes, Luke 120 minutes and Harry 120 minutes the other day and perform as well as they did, fantastic,” Ole told MUTV.

The victory at the Amex means United have now gone 15 games unbeaten in all competitions, including three wins and a draw since the restart earlier this month.

If Manchester United keep playing the way they are, they will soon overtake Chelsea in the top four race.

United currently sit at the fifth spot with 52 points in 32 games. Chelsea, on the other hand, who shocked Manchester City with a 2-1 triumph, are fourth with 54 points in 31 games.

However, with Manchester City's defeat Liverpool secured their first ever Premier League title in 30 years.

Now, the top-four spot is a grand contest between third-placed Leicester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and sixth-placed Wolves.