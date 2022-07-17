'This is special': Twitteratis erupt in joy as Rishabh Pant hits 50 against England in 3rd ODI

Team India captain Rishabh Pant |

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant hit a patient half-century in India's chase during the third ODI against England on Sunday, July 17.

Pant scored his half-century in 71 deliveries contrary to his swashbuckling batting style.

Pant and Hardik Pandya stitched a 100-run partnership to stabilise the Indian innings in their chase of 260 after the visitors were reeling at 72-4.

Netizens called it a crucial innings.

Here are a few reactions

