‘This is not fun’: Virender Sehwag wants to know name of the player who hung Yuzvendra Chahal from a hotel balcony

IPL team Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently revealed a horrifying incident during IPL 2013 when he was hung from the 15th-floor balcony of a hotel by a drunk cricketer and now former India batsman Virender Sehwag wants to know what action was taken on the player.

Chahal's revelation against the unnamed cricketer has gone viral, with his fans demanding the BCCI take action against the player.

Sehwag tweeted: “Important to reveal the name of the player who as per Chahal did this to him in a drunk state. If true, this cannot be treated as fun, important to know what happened and what action was taken considering the seriousness of this.”

Speaking to Rajasthan Royals teammate Ravichandran Ashwin in a video shared by the IPL franchise, Chahal said he was revealing the frightening story for the first time.

"I never told this story, from today everyone will know. I never shared this. This was from 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru. There was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk, I won't say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me from the balcony.

"And my hands were around him, like this (behind the neck). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and they handled it. I kind of fainted, they gave me water," the 34-year-old Chahal continued.

"Then I realised how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been the slightest of mistakes, I would've fallen down," he added.

Several of Chahal's fans urged the cricketer to disclose the name of the player so that action could be taken.

"@BCCI something extremely unfortunate could have happened to Yuzi! How bad does a situation have to be for you to pay heed to?" questioned a fan on social media, while another said that bullying was the worst thing to happen to anyone.

"(Yuzi's story) Bullying is the worst thing one could do which will almost paralyze the victim! Worse are those (not the victim) who cover up the bullying!" tweeted another fan.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 05:19 PM IST