'This is not Afghanistan': Netizens react after Virat Kohli falls cheaply in 1st T20 between Ind vs Aus

Fans were left fuming after Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply in the 1st T20 between India and Australia at Mohali on Tuesday, September 20.

Kohli, who came into the match on the back of a century against Afghanistan in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022, was caught by Cameron Green off Nathan Ellis for 2 off seven deliveries.

The former India captain arrived in the middle after Rohit Sharma was dismissed early.

Earlier, Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field against India.

For India, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant are not playing this game. Dinesh Karthik will keep the wickets for the hosts.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration with many saying this is not Afghanistan.

Here are a few reactions

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)