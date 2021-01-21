'This is India, here cricket is not just a game': Virender Sehwag shares video of T Natarajan's grand welcome

After a memorable Test series win in Australia, Indian cricketer T Natarajan - who was originally picked as a net bowler but became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same tour - landed in Bengaluru and arrived in his village in Tamil Nadu's Salem district. On arrival, the pace bowler was taken on a chariot as fans gathered on the street to welcome him.

Sharing the video of the grand welcome, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote, "Swagat nahi karoge ? This is India. Here cricket is not just a game. It is so much more. Natarajan getting a grand welcome upon his arrival at his Chinnappampatti village in Salem district. What an incredible story. #Cricket"

In the video, soaking in the carnival-like atmosphere, Natarajan is seen waving at people.

Check it out here: