'This is India, here cricket is not just a game': Virender Sehwag shares video of T Natarajan's grand welcome

After a memorable Test series win in Australia, Indian cricketer T Natarajan - who was originally picked as a net bowler but became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same tour - landed in Bengaluru and arrived in his village in Tamil Nadu's Salem district. On arrival, the pace bowler was taken on a chariot as fans gathered on the street to welcome him.
Sharing the video of the grand welcome, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote, "Swagat nahi karoge ? This is India. Here cricket is not just a game. It is so much more. Natarajan getting a grand welcome upon his arrival at his Chinnappampatti village in Salem district. What an incredible story. #Cricket"
In the video, soaking in the carnival-like atmosphere, Natarajan is seen waving at people.
Check it out here:
Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Truly proud moment for #natrajan and #IndianCricketTeam.Congratulations guys for deserving victory."
Another commented, "What an awe inspiring story this has been! Feel genuinely happy for this guy.'
"Serve for nation and people of india will worship you as God!
We are indian and yes we again proved that cricket isn't just a game for us it's an emotion! It also reflects that how much we love and respect our players," read a comment.
Meanwhile, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane received a red carpet welcome when he arrived at his Matunga residence here on Thursday.
In the video, Rahane was seen holding his little daughter Aarya as he walked on the long carpet laid out by the members of the society and they showered rose petals on him.
A life-size poster of the batsman was pasted on one of the pillars, along with words "Congrats to Our Persistent Pillar" written on top of it. Chants of 'aala re aala Ajinkya aala' (here comes our Ajinkya) could be heard.
Rahane's wife Radhika Dhopavkar also walked on the red carpet.
