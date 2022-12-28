This Indian city likely to host 2036 Olympic Games, check out here

India will bidding to host the Olympic Games in 2036 the Union sports minister Anurag Thakur has said.

Thakur said a roadmap will be presented before the full members of of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the IOC session in Mumbai in September 2023,

The former BCCI chief said the government will back the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) bid for hosting the Games and that Gujarat’s Ahmedabad will likely be the ‘host city’ with world-class sporting infrastructure available there.

The Union minister said that with India having previously hosted the 1982 Asian Games and 2010 Commonwealth Games, the next logical pit stop was the Summer Olympics.

“If India can host the G20 Presidency in such a big way, I am sure the government will be able to pitch in to host the Olympics in the country along with the IOA. We all know that the slots are booked till 2032. But 2036 onwards, we have hopes and I am sure India will fully prepare and bid for the Olympics,” Thakur was quoted as saying by TOI.