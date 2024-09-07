 'This Festival Always Reminds Me Of The Power Of Faith And New Beginnings': Indian Athletes Pour In Their Wishes For Ganesh Chaturthi
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'This Festival Always Reminds Me Of The Power Of Faith And New Beginnings': Indian Athletes Pour In Their Wishes For Ganesh Chaturthi

'This Festival Always Reminds Me Of The Power Of Faith And New Beginnings': Indian Athletes Pour In Their Wishes For Ganesh Chaturthi

The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, VVS Laxman, Rishabh Pant, Vijender Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Suresh Raina, and several other athletes have took to their official social media handles to wish their fans.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
article-image

With the festival of Lord Ganesh or Ganesh Chaturthi starting on September 7, Saturday, cricketers and other athletes have poured in their wishes. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, VVS Laxman, Rishabh Pant, Vijender Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Suresh Raina, and several other athletes have took to their official social media handles to wish their fans.

Read Also
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 10-day Long Festival Begins; Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB, Pune's Dagdusheth...
article-image

The festival, also called as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is celebrated for ten days across parts of India and is a massive occasion in Mumbai. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, who is associated with wisdom, good fortune, and progress across all aspects in life. Modak, a popular sweet dish, is often the offering given to the worshippers in temples to denote the sweetness of life.

The tenth day, the final day of the festival, is when the Ganesh idol is immersed in the water, symbolising the dissolution of all the problems and obstacles in one's life. The occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi also marks the start of the festive season in the country, with Navratri, Durga Puja, and Diwali to follow.

Meanwhile, here's how the athletes have poured their wishes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi:

FPJ Shorts
NEET PG 2024: Counselling Schedule To Be Out Soon; Check Important Guidelines On Document Verification
NEET PG 2024: Counselling Schedule To Be Out Soon; Check Important Guidelines On Document Verification
World Physical Therapy Day: Here's How Physiotherapy Can Enhance Healthier Lifestyle
World Physical Therapy Day: Here's How Physiotherapy Can Enhance Healthier Lifestyle
'Kya Kar Rahe Ho Aap Log?': Alia Bhatt SCOLDS Paps As They Follow Her Inside 'Private' Building In Mumbai (VIDEO)
'Kya Kar Rahe Ho Aap Log?': Alia Bhatt SCOLDS Paps As They Follow Her Inside 'Private' Building In Mumbai (VIDEO)
'Should I Grant Bail To Kolkata Rape Accused?': Bengal Court Comes Down Heavily On CBI Over Lawyer's Absence During Hearing
'Should I Grant Bail To Kolkata Rape Accused?': Bengal Court Comes Down Heavily On CBI Over Lawyer's Absence During Hearing
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'If Anyone Is Guilty Of Disrespecting Daughters, It Is Bajrang & Vinesh': Brij Bhushan Singh Reacts...

'If Anyone Is Guilty Of Disrespecting Daughters, It Is Bajrang & Vinesh': Brij Bhushan Singh Reacts...

Who Is Hokato Hotozhe Sema? Former Indian Army Soldier Who Won Bronze In Men's Shot Put In Paris...

Who Is Hokato Hotozhe Sema? Former Indian Army Soldier Who Won Bronze In Men's Shot Put In Paris...

'This Festival Always Reminds Me Of The Power Of Faith And New Beginnings': Indian Athletes Pour In...

'This Festival Always Reminds Me Of The Power Of Faith And New Beginnings': Indian Athletes Pour In...

'His Incredible Strength And Determination Are Exceptional': PM Modi Hails Hokato Sema After...

'His Incredible Strength And Determination Are Exceptional': PM Modi Hails Hokato Sema After...

WWE Smackdown 06/09/2024 Results: Big Match Announced For Next Week For Undisputed Championship

WWE Smackdown 06/09/2024 Results: Big Match Announced For Next Week For Undisputed Championship