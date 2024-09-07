'This Festival Always Reminds Me Of The Power Of Faith And New Beginnings': Indian Athletes Pour In Their Wishes For Ganesh Chaturthi

With the festival of Lord Ganesh or Ganesh Chaturthi starting on September 7, Saturday, cricketers and other athletes have poured in their wishes. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, VVS Laxman, Rishabh Pant, Vijender Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Suresh Raina, and several other athletes have took to their official social media handles to wish their fans.
The festival, also called as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is celebrated for ten days across parts of India and is a massive occasion in Mumbai. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, who is associated with wisdom, good fortune, and progress across all aspects in life. Modak, a popular sweet dish, is often the offering given to the worshippers in temples to denote the sweetness of life.
The tenth day, the final day of the festival, is when the Ganesh idol is immersed in the water, symbolising the dissolution of all the problems and obstacles in one's life. The occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi also marks the start of the festive season in the country, with Navratri, Durga Puja, and Diwali to follow.
Meanwhile, here's how the athletes have poured their wishes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi: