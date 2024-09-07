'This Festival Always Reminds Me Of The Power Of Faith And New Beginnings': Indian Athletes Pour In Their Wishes For Ganesh Chaturthi

With the festival of Lord Ganesh or Ganesh Chaturthi starting on September 7, Saturday, cricketers and other athletes have poured in their wishes. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, VVS Laxman, Rishabh Pant, Vijender Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Suresh Raina, and several other athletes have took to their official social media handles to wish their fans.

The festival, also called as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is celebrated for ten days across parts of India and is a massive occasion in Mumbai. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, who is associated with wisdom, good fortune, and progress across all aspects in life. Modak, a popular sweet dish, is often the offering given to the worshippers in temples to denote the sweetness of life.

The tenth day, the final day of the festival, is when the Ganesh idol is immersed in the water, symbolising the dissolution of all the problems and obstacles in one's life. The occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi also marks the start of the festive season in the country, with Navratri, Durga Puja, and Diwali to follow.

Meanwhile, here's how the athletes have poured their wishes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi:

Wishing everyone a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha fill your hearts with love, guide your path with wisdom, and bring peace and abundance to every home 🙏🏾. pic.twitter.com/NSiuri6mjM — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 7, 2024

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🕉️ pic.twitter.com/zjj3UEgmUf — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) September 7, 2024

Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tp5VQpo4Uw — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) September 7, 2024

May Lord Ganesha bring you endless happiness, wisdom, and prosperity.



Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! 🙏🪔 pic.twitter.com/L3LVOkgAfa — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 7, 2024

Wishing everyone a blessed #GaneshChaturthi! May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your path and fill your lives with wisdom, peace, and prosperity. Let’s celebrate with joy, devotion, and a spirit of new beginnings. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/luMcalpwu9 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 7, 2024

Ganpati Bappa Morya! This festival always reminds me of the power of faith and new beginnings. May Bappa’s blessings bring peace and joy to your lives. 🤗✨ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 7, 2024

Wishing you all a festive and joyous Ganesh Chaturthi. May the Lord's blessings bring happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives. pic.twitter.com/F6ikoz5N2l — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) September 7, 2024

May Lord Ganesha’s divine grace fill your life with joy and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a peaceful and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi! #GaneshChaurthi pic.twitter.com/FZk20fDQRv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 7, 2024