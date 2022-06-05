'This England side is worth watching': Michael Vaughan on team captained by Ben Stokes

England's Matthew Potts celebrates a New Zealand wicket | Pic: Twitter

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan is quite amazed with the unpredictability of his country's Test side, which has seen several ups and downs in the opening game against New Zealand at Lord's.

The hosts sealed a five-wicket win against the Kane Williamson-led side on Day 4 after being down in the dumps for most of the Test.

Vaughan—who has been critical of England's batting as it has faltered on numerous occasions over the course of two years, said that despite all the frailties, the team is "worth watching".

England need just 61 runs on Day 4 to take a 1-0 lead against the Black Caps, with an unbeaten 115 from Joe Root and 54 by captain Ben Stokes, the Three Lions registered their second win in 18 games.

"Have to say this England side are worth watching... never quite sure what you are going to get but it's worth tuning in for... #Lords," said Vaughan in another tweet.