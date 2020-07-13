This day that year: Sourav Ganguly's iconic celebration as India won NatWest trophy in 2002

In the Natwest final against England at Lord's in 2002, India was set a target of 326 to win the match.

India was struggling at 146/5 when both Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif got together at the crease.

The duo put on a partnership of 121 runs to give India a glimmer of hope in the match.

Yuvraj got out after scoring 69 runs, but Kaif batted well with the tailenders to give India a win in the final over by two wickets and with three balls to spare. Kaif remained unbeaten on 87.

This effort of Yuvraj and Kaif is still viewed as special as India had lost all of its key wickets.

Ganguly and Virender Sehwag had provided a good start to the side, but England staged a comeback to reduce India at 146/5.

The Men in Blue had lost the wickets of Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Mongia cheaply.

Batting first, England had raced away and ended on 325/5, which was considered at that time an impossible chase.

Marcus Trescothick and Nasser Hussain had registered centuries for the hosts.

Watch the full highlights below: