This adorable kid recreated iconic goals and it is giving us happiness in these dark times

The coronavirus pandemic has put all football tie-ups on hold, giving the fans a hard time dealing with the lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus which has a huge toll on European countries and rest of the world.
But this adorable kid has recreated some of the iconic goals from our legends and it does put a smile on our face in these dark times.
Watch all the goals he recreated, in contrast to their original version below.
#1 Wayne Rooney vs West Ham United (2017)
#2 Cristiano Ronaldo vs Portsmouth (2008)
#3 Diego Maradona vs England (1986)
#4 Ronaldinho vs Chelsea (2005)
#5 Thierry Henry vs Manchester United (2000)
#6 David Beckham vs Greece (2001)
#7 Ronaldo Nazario vs Lazio (1998)
#8 Robin van Persie vs Spain (2014)
#9 Francesco Totti vs Inter Milan (2005)
#10 Ryan Giggs vs Arsenal (2000)
#11 Rivaldo vs Valencia (2001)
