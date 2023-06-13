Thiruvananthapuram In Line To Host A Few 2023 World Cup Games: Reports

Greenfield Stadium could get a few 2023 World Cup games. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala is in line to stage a handful of 2023 World Cup games. It is likely to be one of the venues for the marquee event, set to be hosted by India in October-November. Ten teams will participate in the tournament, with England hoping to defend their title successfully after winning it for the first time in 2019.

According to media reports, the venues shortlisted for the World Cup are Mohali, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai. Hence, indications are that Kerala will also join the list. It has also emerged that the games in Kerala are scheduled for October as both BCCI and Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) predict rainfall in November.

"When the ICC officially the ODI World Cup schedule, Thiruvananthapuram's name should figure in it. However, it is unlikely to get any matches involving India. Sri Lanka may play there and there could be a couple of other matches as well, an official aware of the developments said, as quoted by the Times of India.

KCA President Jayesh George revealed they are yet to get an official confirmation from the BCCI. George told TOI:

"It is true that we have requested the BCCI to consider Thiruvananthapuram as a World Cup venue. We are hopeful of getting some games too. However, we are awaiting an official confirmation from the BCCI and ICC."

Pakistan and India likely to play in Ahmedabad:

In what has emerged as an initial draft for the 2023 World Cup schedule prepared by the BCCI, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is all set to host the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan on October 15th. According to media reports, India will open their campaign against five-time champions Australia on October 8th at Chepauk in Chennai.

As per media reports, the BCCI shared the draft with the ICC, which then sent it to the participating nations for their feedback before a final schedule gets released early next week. The semi-finals are likely to take place on November 15th and 16th, while Ahmedabad, which will stage the opening game, will also host the final on the 19th.