'They're Out Celebrating A Test Win, So…': Kevin Pietersen Weighs In As Ben Stokes & Gus Atkinson Face ECB Investigation Over Alleged Team Protocol Breach

Ben Stokes/Kevin Pietersen/Gus Atkinson/X

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has weighed in on the controversy surrounding England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson, who are currently under investigation by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over an alleged breach of team protocols following England's Test victory over New Zealand.

Taking to X, Pietersen urged caution while commenting on the developing situation. "First thought on Stokes/Atkinson - they're out celebrating a Test win, so no issues! The altercation stuff, this is an unknown as of now. BUT, BUT, BUT, remember my tweet last week about the knives being out........."

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Pietersen's remarks came after reports emerged that Stokes and Atkinson were present at a London nightclub in the early hours following England's win at Lord's. The ECB has confirmed that it is investigating a potential breach of team protocols, though details surrounding the incident remain unclear. The governing body has stated that further information is being gathered before any decisions are made.

According to multiple reports, the investigation relates to an incident that occurred after England's first Test victory over New Zealand. While media reports have mentioned an alleged altercation involving other individuals at the venue, no findings have been announced by the ECB and the circumstances remain under review.

Pietersen's reference to "the knives being out" appeared to allude to criticism and scrutiny surrounding England's team culture in recent months. The England setup has faced increased attention over off-field conduct following previous incidents that prompted the ECB to introduce stricter measures, including curfews and enhanced team protocols.