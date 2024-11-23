'They Probably Don't Understand The Value': Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Bharat Army Over Words Written On Indian Flag

Sunil Gavaskar (L). | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian opening batter Sunil Gavaskar called out the Bharat Army, urging them to change its flag, pointing out on air in commentary on day two of the opening Test against Australia in Perth. The 75-year-old feels the Bharat Army needs to come up with a flag of their own, claiming that he will wear it with pride if they do so.

The Bharat Army, founded in 1999, is a firm supporter of the Indian team and has close ties with the side, comprising well over 1,50,000 globally. With the National Honour Act, 1971 prohibiting the use of flag as a costume or uniform, Gavaskar has called out The Bharat Army to respect it.

National Honour Act, 1971 states:

"The national flag shall not be used as a portion of costume or uniform or accessory of any description which is worn below the waist of any person nor shall it be embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, undergarments or any dress material."

In this regard, the 125-Test veteran said he doesn't think the member of The Bharat Army understand the value of the flag. Although Gavaskar expressed gratitude for the support they bring, he doesn't agree with using texts on the flag.

"I know that in India it's not accepted. I don't think these [fans] are really Indians. I'm not too sure how many of them have Indian passports, so they probably don't understand the value, the relevance, the importance of the Indian flag. All Indians, including me, are very grateful for the support that they bring to the Indian cricket team wherever the Indian cricket team is playing. We are really, really thankful and grateful for that, but I would request them not to have their group's name on the India flag. Design a new flag of your own. If you design a new flag of your own, I will myself wear it with great pleasure," Gavaskar said, as quoted by ABC Sport.

Team India in pole position after day two:

Meanwhile, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul put the tourists on pole position at stumps on day two in Perth. While Mitchell Starc did his best to resist, India nabbed him just before lunch to bowl Australia out for 14, gaining a 46-run lead.

Later, Jaiswal and Rahul batted with calculated aggression to finish the day with 172/0 as India now lead by 218 runs.